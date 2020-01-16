|
Cheryl L. Borman (nee Waraksa)
Joined the love of her life, Gordon in eternal peace on January 9, 2020. She is preceded also by her brother Donald Waraksa. Survived by her loving children, Beki (Ben) Lloyd, David (Mariah) Borman, Beth (Greg) Trost and Brad (Bianca) Borman, grandchildren Rigel and Lenox Lloyd, Cheyne, Bryce,Taryn (Patrick) Trost, and a great grandchild Riot Trost. Cheri is remembered for her commitment to her family and her sharp sense of humor.
Memorial Visitation Friday February 14, 2020 at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY CHAPEL (please meet at main office) from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11AM.
