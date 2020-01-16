Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HOLY CROSS CEMETERY CHAPEL (please meet at main office)
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
HOLY CROSS CEMETERY CHAPEL
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Borman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl L. (Waraksa) Borman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl L. (Waraksa) Borman Notice
Cheryl L. Borman (nee Waraksa)

Joined the love of her life, Gordon in eternal peace on January 9, 2020. She is preceded also by her brother Donald Waraksa. Survived by her loving children, Beki (Ben) Lloyd, David (Mariah) Borman, Beth (Greg) Trost and Brad (Bianca) Borman, grandchildren Rigel and Lenox Lloyd, Cheyne, Bryce,Taryn (Patrick) Trost, and a great grandchild Riot Trost. Cheri is remembered for her commitment to her family and her sharp sense of humor.

Memorial Visitation Friday February 14, 2020 at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY CHAPEL (please meet at main office) from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11AM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline