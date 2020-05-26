Cheryl M. Barczak
Milwaukee - Found peace on May 24, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving sister of Janice (James) Wilkins, Jo-Anne (the late Jay) Lessing, and the late Craig (Barbara) Barczak. Dear aunt of Christopher (Elizabeth) Barczak and Jennifer Barczak. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Gloria Barczak. Further survived by other loved relatives and many friends.
Cheryl worked as a teachers aide for Milwaukee Public Schools before joining the staff of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association from which she retired. She was also the owner of The Gift Box and Boutique and It's a Dogs Life Doggy Day Care.
A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.maxsass.com for updates.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 31, 2020.