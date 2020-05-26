Cheryl M. Barczak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl M. Barczak

Milwaukee - Found peace on May 24, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving sister of Janice (James) Wilkins, Jo-Anne (the late Jay) Lessing, and the late Craig (Barbara) Barczak. Dear aunt of Christopher (Elizabeth) Barczak and Jennifer Barczak. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Gloria Barczak. Further survived by other loved relatives and many friends.

Cheryl worked as a teachers aide for Milwaukee Public Schools before joining the staff of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association from which she retired. She was also the owner of The Gift Box and Boutique and It's a Dogs Life Doggy Day Care.

A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.maxsass.com for updates.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved