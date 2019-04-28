|
|
Penn, Cheryl M. (Nee Brandenburg) passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Loving mother of Michelangelo Brandenburg. Caring sister of Carolyn Tarantino, Gloria Brandenburg, the late Daniel Brandenburg, Cynthia Lussier, and Darlene Brandenburg. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 5:00PM-7:00PM. Memorial service on Friday at the funeral home at 7:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019