Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Penn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl M. Penn

Notice Condolences Flowers

Cheryl M. Penn Notice
Penn, Cheryl M. (Nee Brandenburg) passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Loving mother of Michelangelo Brandenburg. Caring sister of Carolyn Tarantino, Gloria Brandenburg, the late Daniel Brandenburg, Cynthia Lussier, and Darlene Brandenburg. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 5:00PM-7:00PM. Memorial service on Friday at the funeral home at 7:00PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now