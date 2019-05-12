|
Pranke, Cheryl M. (Nee Horenstein) Passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved wife of Ron for 47 years. Loving mother of Cindy (Ken) Bourassa, Lisa (Lohnny) Lotz and Pepper (Cat). Proud grandma of William, Marissa, Kandice, Jay Jr., Haley, Aly, Abbie, and many great-grandchildren. Sister of Nancy (Bob) Elam and Diane (Ken) Jaskouski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cheryl was the first person to receive the Transmyocardial Revascularization procedure in the 1990's by Dr. Mirhoseini at St. Luke's Medical Center Milwaukee, WI. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2PM-4PM at the FUNERAL HOME (380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, WI 53188), with a Celebration of Life service at 3PM. To receive this obit/directions text 1845218 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019