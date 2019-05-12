Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Pranke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl M. Pranke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Cheryl M. Pranke Notice
Pranke, Cheryl M. (Nee Horenstein) Passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved wife of Ron for 47 years. Loving mother of Cindy (Ken) Bourassa, Lisa (Lohnny) Lotz and Pepper (Cat). Proud grandma of William, Marissa, Kandice, Jay Jr., Haley, Aly, Abbie, and many great-grandchildren. Sister of Nancy (Bob) Elam and Diane (Ken) Jaskouski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cheryl was the first person to receive the Transmyocardial Revascularization procedure in the 1990's by Dr. Mirhoseini at St. Luke's Medical Center Milwaukee, WI. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2PM-4PM at the FUNERAL HOME (380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, WI 53188), with a Celebration of Life service at 3PM. To receive this obit/directions text 1845218 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now