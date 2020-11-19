1/
Cheryl Marie Friend
Cheryl Marie Friend

Age 74. Passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020. Loving mother of Tracy (James) Jester and the late Brian Schneider. Proud grandma of Jay, Josh & Jared Schneider and Lillian & Sofia Jester. Loving sister of Darlene Gelinskey, Michael Friend and Kelly (Rick) Blier. Further survived by other family and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her siblings Judy Vanteggi and Steven Friend. Cheryl was an avid sports fan. She loved the Packers, the Brewers, the Olympics and even loved watching Golf. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Service 7:30 PM. (Out of Cheryl's love for the Packers, please come dressed in your favorite Packer gear.) The service will be streamed live on Facebook. Please go to the Hartson Funeral Home Facebook page to view.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
NOV
23
Service
07:30 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
