Jim and family, my deep sympathy in the loss of Cheryl. I recall many good times together during the 1978 campaign. She was such a positive, friendly and fun force, and indeed a perfect balance for a politician like the Hon. Mr. Sensenbrenner. I know she had many challenges in life, but she clearly overcame them. I always looked forward to my visits with her, and I know she will long be remembered by all of us who knew her.

Brian D Rude

Friend