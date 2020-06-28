Cheryl Warren Sensenbrenner
1950 - 2020
Cheryl Warren Sensenbrenner

On June 15, 2020, the beloved wife of Congressman F. James Sensenbrenner, Jr., passed away in Alexandria, VA.

Cheryl will best be remembered for her tenacity and larger than life spirit that helped her overcome all obstacles and inspired her to help others. She was devoted to her family and was a tireless advocate to ensure all Americans with disabilities were protected from discrimination.

She was born in Minnesota on September 24, 1950 to former Wisconsin Attorney General and U.S. District Court Judge Robert Warren and Laverne Voagen Warren. She graduated from Green Bay East High School and Lawrence College in Appleton, WI. On March 26, 1977, she married Jim Sensenbrenner.

It is evident by all those that knew Cheryl that she proved to be the perfect balance to Rep. Sensenbrenner. Throughout their 43 years of marriage, she was able to find humor and grace in the role of a Congressman's wife.

In addition to Rep. Sensenbrenner, she is survived by her two sons, Frank (Margaret) and Bob (Diana), and her three-year-old grandson, Kevin. Arrangements are being made for a private service in Wisconsin. Rep. Sensenbrenner and his family appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cheryl's memory to the Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha (www.hawspets.org/donate-to-haws), a charity that was very close to her heart.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
June 22, 2020
Jim and family, my deep sympathy in the loss of Cheryl. I recall many good times together during the 1978 campaign. She was such a positive, friendly and fun force, and indeed a perfect balance for a politician like the Hon. Mr. Sensenbrenner. I know she had many challenges in life, but she clearly overcame them. I always looked forward to my visits with her, and I know she will long be remembered by all of us who knew her.
Brian D Rude
Friend
