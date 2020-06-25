Cheryl Yvette Matthews
Cheryl Yvette Matthews

Milwaukee - Cheryl Y. Matthews, 59, of Milwaukee, WI passed away in her sleep at St. Luke's Hospital on June 19th, 2020. Beloved fiancé of Cheryl (Kent). Loving mother of Brandon, and Denzell (Bo), Daughter in law Kanisha. Daughter of William Olivier and Mildred Henry. Further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Family services being held 1pm thru 3pm July 3rd 2020.(Visitation/Walkthrough/Wake only), Pitts The New Pitts Mortuary, 2031 West Capitol Drive Milwaukee, WI 53206, 414-447-0900

Laid to rest at 3:30pm, Graceland Cemetery, 6401 North 43rd Street Milwaukee, WI 53209, 414-435-3121.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
JUL
3
Wake
01:00 - 03:00 PM
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
JUL
3
Burial
03:30 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
2031 W Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53206
(414) 447-6000
