Chester A. Konkel
Chester A. Konkel

Born September, 1919. Went home to the Lord to do some carving on May 26, 2020 after 100 years of life. Beloved husband of Phyllis Konkel for 63 years. Loving father of Karen (Ted) Konkel Setum. Proud grandfather of Lauren and Katherine. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Valentine & Bessie Konkel, brother Ralph and sister-in-law Emily.

Graduate of Boys Technical High School where he learned to 'fix everything'. Chet served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked in manufacturing at Allen Bradley in between many successful fishing trips.

Special thanks to the staff at Heritage Square and Clement Manor for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chet's name to the Wisconsin Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

Visitation Wednesday, June 3 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 to 11:0 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
My condolences
May 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
