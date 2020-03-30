|
Chester "Chuck" Charles Snavely Jr.
Chester Charles "Chuck" Snavely Jr., age 69 of Mountain, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Chuck was born on April 3, 1950 to the late Chester Charles Sr. and Jeannette (Larson) Snavely in Milwaukee, WI. He and Monica Vonnahme were married on November 13, 1970 at St. Mary's Church in Carlyle, IL. Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972; he was stationed at Scott Air Force Base in IL from 1969 to 1972. From 1973 to 2007, Chuck worked for AT&T as a phone technician. Chuck lived on the east side of Milwaukee from 1972 until moving to Mountain in 2015.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Monica; 2 sons, Charles (Heather) Snavely of Seattle, WA and Adam Snavely of Manitowoc; 2 grandchildren, Emma and Lucas Snavely of Seattle, WA; brother, James (Pat) Snavely of Arizona; 2 sisters, Karen Fleischer and Joan Smith of California. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends,
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020