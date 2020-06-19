Chester E. Radtke
1923 - 2020
Chester E. Radtke

Rochester, IN - Chester E. Radtke, of Rochester, Indiana, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born January 11, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to William and Olga Radtke.

Chester served in the 381st Air Service Corp 597th Air Engineering Squadron as Staff Sargent and Crew Chief in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He was a retiree of Rexnord/Envirex. Chester was involved in the early days of the Milwaukee Irish Fest and was a member of the Elm Grove Legion Post.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy (nee Shannon) Radtke.

He is survived by his loving son, John (Donna) Radtke.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052, or online at www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
