Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE
3329 S. 10th Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE
3329 S. 10th Street
View Map
Chester "Chet" Folwarski

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home on October 9th, 2019, at the age of 71. Lost without his beloved wife, Maria. Survived by in-laws: Andy (Marcia) Nalewajko, Terri (Bruce) Denny, Proud Uncle of; Katie O'Keefe, Christopher Mettry, Dan (LeAnn) Mettry, Jason (Julie) Mettry, many other relatives and countless friends. Chet was an army veteran and U.S.P.S retiree. Chet and Maria owned FIVE STAR Bar for decades. Together they made a second home for friends and patrons. Happy again to be reunited with his beloved Maria. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Children Cancer Center. Visitation Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and Thursday AT CHURCH from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17th at 11:00 A.M. at ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE 3329 S. 10th Street. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
