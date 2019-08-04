Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. MICHAEL's CONGREGATION
1445 N. 24th Street
Milwaukee., WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MICHAEL's CONGREGATION
1445 N. 24th Street
Milwaukee., WI
Chester Gregor Jr. Notice
Gregor, Chester Jr. Found peace on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the age of 81 years. Devoted brother of Ellie (James) Giyan, John (Mary) Gregor and Raymond (the late Jovanna) Gregor. Chester is also loved and survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Chester Sr. and Agnes (nee Szumal) and sister and brother-in-law Marilyn (Dennis) Hendrickson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7, from 10:00 AM-10:45 AM at ST. MICHAEL's CONGREGATION, 1445 N. 24th Street, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Private interment St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Michael's Church appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1854091 to 414-301-6422

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
