Chester Grzywinski
Menomonee Falls - Passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 92 years. He is reunited with his wife of 64 years, Geraldine. Wonderful father to Patricia, Mary (David) Ellis, Paula (Robert) Blaski, and Alan.Grandfather to Andy (Kira), Jordan, Emily and Samatha (Brad).Great-grandfather to Zachary. Further survived by a host of friends including many from his hometown of Krakow, WI. Preceded in death by his wife, five brothers, three sisters and granddaughter Tanya.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 noon at ST. AGNES PARISH, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler. Visitation at church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chester's name to St. Agnes Parish are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020