1/
Chester J. Wall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester J. Wall

St. Francis - Born 11/2/1925, found peace on 11/27/2020, at the age of 95. Devoted husband of (the late) Elizabeth (nee Lisowski), married June 24th, 1950. Father of Gary M. (Susan), Christopher J. (Linda), Stephen R., Kenneth G., Jeffrey P. (Sue), (the late) Sally A. (Thomas Rickun), Mary Beth (Eric Thorstenson), Anthony J. (Antoinette), Thomas W., Chester J. (Camille), Leonard A., Lawrence S. (Tina).

23 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 3 Brothers (Leonard, Raymond, Theodore) and 2 Sisters (Dorothy See, Phyllis Lorenzen), and survived by George (Doris), and Patricia (Chester Burak). U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II, and Member of Sheet Metal Worker's Union since 1950.

Ashes to be spread, along with Elizabeth's, at a private gathering in 2021.

Gone Fishing . .







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved