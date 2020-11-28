Chester J. WallSt. Francis - Born 11/2/1925, found peace on 11/27/2020, at the age of 95. Devoted husband of (the late) Elizabeth (nee Lisowski), married June 24th, 1950. Father of Gary M. (Susan), Christopher J. (Linda), Stephen R., Kenneth G., Jeffrey P. (Sue), (the late) Sally A. (Thomas Rickun), Mary Beth (Eric Thorstenson), Anthony J. (Antoinette), Thomas W., Chester J. (Camille), Leonard A., Lawrence S. (Tina).23 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 3 Brothers (Leonard, Raymond, Theodore) and 2 Sisters (Dorothy See, Phyllis Lorenzen), and survived by George (Doris), and Patricia (Chester Burak). U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II, and Member of Sheet Metal Worker's Union since 1950.Ashes to be spread, along with Elizabeth's, at a private gathering in 2021.Gone Fishing . .