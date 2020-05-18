Chester Mazoch
Chester Mazoch

Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Chester was born in the town of Sharon, near Stevens Point, to John and Clara Mazoch (nee Eckendorf) in 1937.

After high school, Chester moved to Milwaukee and was united in marriage to Judy Hamm. His wife proceeded him in death on November 21, 1988.

Chester is survived by his eight children Michael Mazoch, Milwaukee; Cathy (Douglas) Pipes, German Town; Jeff (Rosie)Mazoch, Waukesha; Thomas Mazoch, Milwaukee; Richard (Cindy) Mazoch, Stevens Point; Debbie (Chet) Rodriguez, Milwaukee; Jenny (Kaoni) Mazoch, Oak Creek; and James Mazoch, Oak Creek. He had 10 grandchildren; Shawn, Eric, Amanda, Amber, Sarah, Tyler, Rebecca, Mackenzie, Ariana (the late Cassandra) and 6 great-grandchildren.

Chester loved to plant flowers around his home and liked to start his tomato plants from seed in the house. He enjoyed a game or two of cards when one of his children would stop by. He always had a pot of coffee brewing.

Visitation Monday, May 18 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Private funeral service to follow. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 18 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
