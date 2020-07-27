Chester Paciura "Czeslaw"Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, age 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Jadwiga (nee Konowal) for 61 years. Loving and devoted father of Christine (Richard) Orlowski, Donna (Art) Ketchman and Wanda (the late Greg) Switalski. Proud grandpa of Jeff (Shelly), Wendy (Jim), Scott, the late Steve, Jamie and Nicole (Mike). Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Further survived by family in Poland and many friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home WEDNESDAY, July 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM. Funeral 10:30 AM to ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH, (3100 W. Parnell Ave.) for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow St. Adalbert Cemetery.Chester was a retiree of Ruemelin Manufacturing and a member of the Polonia Sports Club. The family would like to thank the staffs of Seasons Hospice-Oak Creek and Pro Health Waukesha Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion they showed Chester in his time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Polonia Sports Club are appreciated.