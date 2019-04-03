|
|
Piskula, Chester (Chet) Passed away on March 24, 2019 at age 91. He is survived by his beloved family, daughters, Jodi Maxstadt, and Joy (Paul) Magestro, son Jon (Jenny) and sister Grace Piskula. Preceding him in death was his wife and best friend Barbara (Nee Bader). They met and married in 1986 the year in which both retired. Also, two of Chet's children passed away before either reached age 50, son Jeff (Beth) and daughter Jana (Seth) Guggenheim. After completing their college training both moved to the east coast, Jeff to Boston and Jana to Washington D.C. to begin their professional careers. Also, Chet's older brother Dick passed away in 2012 and his sister-in-law, Dorothy (nee Gross) in 2013. Chet and Barbara created a "blended Family" and chose traveling in the US and worldwide as a priority. In 2012 major health issues dramatically changed their lives and they moved into Senior Housing. Barbara struggled against the ravages of cancer and passed away at age 85 in 2017. Chet was grateful for the dedicated assistance provided by her daughters Kate and Lisa and sons, Mike and Bob while Barbara was in hospice care. Other individuals who were important in Chet's life are Marilyn LaCourt and Bob Stone, Shirley Fraser, Ellen Reichart and his grandchildren, Oriane, Tati, Maggie, Michael, Andy, Brendon, Riley, Merryn, Nate, Annie and Ari and one great-grandchild, Zane. He spent 35 years in various assignments including 12 years as an administrator in the Brown Deer School System (1952-1970). In 1970 he entered the doctoral program at Marquette University and spent one year on campus. In 1971 he became a principal in the West Allis school system. In 1972 he received his doctoral degree and completed his career as principal of the Irving School in West Allis. Chet was a veteran of World War II and joined the US Army Reserves after graduating from Whitewater University. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after completing 25 years of combined service. The family would like to extend special thanks to the kind and caring staff members of Aurora St Luke's Medical Center and Aurora At Home Hospice. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019