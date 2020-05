Chester Quin



September 10,1928 (Pike, MS) - April 19, 2020 (Milwaukee, WI). Age 91.



Our family have experienced a great hardship with the lost of our dear father, Chester Quin. His beloved children Samuel Roy and Janice "Peachy" proceeding him in death. His loving memory will be cherished by his children, Lynell, Gloria, Michael and Michele. We love you dearly Dad and you will forever be in our hearts. Private services will be held at a later date.









