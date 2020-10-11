Chester Thomas JeskeBrookfield - Took a Steam Engine to Heaven on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Beloved husband of the late Alice. Loving dad of Kathleen (Edward) Fried. Proud grandpa of Katrina Strong and Morgan Fried. Chester was preceded in death by his son Gary Jeske, identical twin Hank, brother John and sister Felicia. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.Chester was a proud United States Army WWII Veteran and was a retired machinist of Allis-Chalmers.Memorial visitation will be held 3PM-5PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005), with memorial service to follow at 5PM.