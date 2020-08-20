1/1
Chester "Chet" Williams
Chester "Chet" Williams

Oak Creek - Was called Home on August 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Bruhn) for 65 years. Loving dad of Bruce (Susan), Dean, Todd (Melissa), and Chris (Tammy). Proud grandpa of Geoffrey (Deanna), Danny, Jamie, Nick (Brittany), and Brooke. Great-grandpa of 15. Dear brother of Orin Williams, Dawn Smith, and Darlene (John) Trogner. Fond brother-in-law of Wendell J. Bruhn and Ron Raines. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

Chet was a proud US Army veteran and avid hunter and fisherman.

Private family services will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
