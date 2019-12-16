Resources
Chester Wypiszynski

Chester Wypiszynski Notice
Chester Wypiszynski

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life on Sun Dec. 15, 2019 at the age of 94.

Preceded in death by his loving wife Lucille, of 62 years.

Loving dad of Diane (Dale) Millikin. Proud grandpa of Ryan (Kristie) Millikin and Julie (Drew Suhaysik) Millikin. Great grandpa of Gianna and Lillian.

Chet was loved and will be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Fri Dec 20 at ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd, West Allis from 9:30am-10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 10:30am. Entombment will follow, St Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
