Lukaszewicz, Chet Chester (Chet) J. Lukaszewicz, 65, passed away suddenly on April 18. Chet was born 09/11/53 in Milwaukee to John and Gladys Lukaszewicz. He graduated from Notre Dame HS and received his BSBA in Accountancy from Marquette University in 1975. On May 13, 1979, Chet married the love of his life Laurie Meehan. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to CFO positions with both Lauber Business Partners and LandWorks Landscape Services. Chet loved playing and watching sports, especially his years coaching his daughters. He had a genuine heart, a dry sense of humor, and gave the best hugs. To his grandkids he was "Papa" and loved nothing more than being with family. Chet is survived by his wife Laurie, his daughters Briana (Jon) Lehan, Maggie (Jeremy) Hayward, and Kerry (Charles) Diehl, and his grandchildren Eileen, Maeve, Clare, Eamon, Caden, Conrad, and Baby Diehl. He is also survived by his sister Hedy (Bob) Lukas, sister-in-law Mary Ellen, and countless relatives, colleagues and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Gladys and his brother Peter. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11 from 9-11, Funeral Mass at 11:00 at Lumen Christi in Mequon, followed by a picnic to celebrate Chet's life at Rotary Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
