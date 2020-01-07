|
|
Chris David Larson
April 06, 1967 - January 02, 2020
Larson, Christopher D. Born April 6,1967. Passed away peacefully to Eternal Life Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved father of Christina (fiancé, Ben Towne) and Jessica Larson. Dear son of Lucy Larson of Brookfield, WI and Lee Larson of Venice, Florida. Cherished brother of Kim Mihelich (Paul). Fond uncle to nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Best friend and companion to Michelle Steiner. Chris loved the adventurous outdoors, especially hunting. He truly was a free spirit and was loved by everyone who knew him.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020