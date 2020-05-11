Chris G. Stamm
Chris G. Stamm

Sturtevant - Passed away peacefully, Saturday May 9, 2020 at the age of 70. Loving husband of Christine. Proud dad of Tara Nicole, Gregg (Kristy). Stepdad of Michelle, Stephanie (Tim) and Dan (Julie). Also loved by his 6 grandchildren, 2 sisters other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
