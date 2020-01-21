Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church
West Bend, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church
West Bend, WI
View Map
Chris John Ellis Notice
Chris John Ellis

West Bend - Passed on to eternal life January 18, 2020 at the age of 54. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Nee Koch). Proud father of Adam and Emily. Survived by mother Clare (Emerson) Ellis and siblings Thomas Ellis, Jr., Kathy (Bob) Twaroski, and Jean Ellis. Preceded in death by father Thomas Ellis, Sr. Visitation at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-6 pm with mass immediately following.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family, (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
