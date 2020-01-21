|
|
Chris John Ellis
West Bend - Passed on to eternal life January 18, 2020 at the age of 54. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Nee Koch). Proud father of Adam and Emily. Survived by mother Clare (Emerson) Ellis and siblings Thomas Ellis, Jr., Kathy (Bob) Twaroski, and Jean Ellis. Preceded in death by father Thomas Ellis, Sr. Visitation at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-6 pm with mass immediately following.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family, (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020