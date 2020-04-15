|
Christa Maria Louise Katz
Wauwatosa - 1925-2020
Christa Maria Louise (Voss) Katz of Wauwatosa passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at the age of 94. Devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Christa was born in Olpe, Germany to the late Robert and Josephine Voss on July 5, 1925. She grew up in Bayview, Wisconsin, and subsequently resided in Racine and Milwaukee before finally settling in Wauwatosa in 1962.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" Katz. Loving mother of Claudia Woodward, Martin (Helen) Katz, Gregory (Connie) Katz, Robert (Natalie) Katz, the late Susan Katz, and Monica (Dan) Allen. Sister of Erika Voss. Devoted grandmother to Keith, Michael, and Laura Woodward, Rebecca and Joseph Katz, and Alex and Amelia Katz. Great-grandmother to Drew Carlson, Addison, Olivia, and Michael Woodward.
Her husband Lawrence, whom she met while working as an elevator operator at the Milwaukee County Hospital, was an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin, and she proudly carried on the Badger Tradition throughout her life. Christa began her own studies at the UW before marrying Lawrence and starting a family in 1951. She resumed her college education by attending UW-Milwaukee and Mount Mary College part-time while still caring for her children at home. She graduated from Mount Mary at age 56 with degrees in English and Library Science. Following her graduation, Christa worked at the Medical College of Wisconsin library for 23 years, where she became lifelong friends with her colleagues.
Christa lived a full and busy life. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother. Together with her husband Larry, she provided a loving home for their six children. She spent her entire life working and volunteering. With a strong love of reading and books, Christa volunteered in the library at Lincoln Elementary in Wauwatosa and participated in book discussion groups (frequently more than one at a time). She organized many bake sales to support the Wauwatosa Public Library. She also supported Mount Mary College by volunteering for many of their fundraising efforts, the Wauwatosa Historical Society during their annual Firefly Art Fair, Elm Grove Library book sale, and as a member of Christ King Parish, Christa volunteered in their library writing reviews of books. While volunteering at the Hart Park Senior Center in Wauwatosa, she was instrumental in the installation of Frisbee golf baskets. She was on the committee to restore and preserve the chapel at Calvary Cemetery.
After reluctantly moving from her Wauwatosa home of 55 years to an apartment at San Camillo, Christa embraced her new home by volunteering in the on-site gift shop, participating in the Saturday Mass choir, making frequent outing suggestions, and developing entertainment for her fellow residents including variety shows and white elephant sales. She was in the midst of planning the next San Camillo variety show upon her death.
Christa was known for bringing people together and was passionate about hosting gatherings of friends and family. When living at her home in Wauwatosa, she often had friends over for lunch and had certain dishes that she was known for including Nicoise salad and lady-finger cake. She loved making her special German egg pancakes for family when they came to visit. Once she moved to San Camillo, she hosted monthly "cousin parties" with family and friends, including "shirt-tail" relatives. She also created "re-invention" luncheons for people in the Milwaukee area who changed careers later in life. It was also very important to Christa that her children keep in touch with each other and remain close, despite being spread across the country. There were many family reunions throughout the years in Wisconsin and beyond. She travelled to visit family as well as for enjoyment and education. Christa travelled widely; among her favorite places were Tucson, Bermuda, following the Lewis and Clark trail, and Big Sur, California.
Christa's German heritage was very important to her as she kept up her writing and speaking skills through letters and e-mails to family in Germany including Martin Feldmann and by participating in German classes and discussions with Father Joda at San Camillo. She loved to tell family and friends to have a "gute fahrt" as they were leaving after a visit.
Christa enjoyed a variety of physical activities including riding her bicycle, water aerobics, and taking walks. Even later in life when walking became increasingly difficult for her, she often asked visiting family to take her to the pond walk in Elm Grove. Christa also returned to the game of golf in her 80's, a sport she had enjoyed with Larry when she was a young adult.
She had a love of animals which she passed along to all of her children. There were always dogs and cats in the house, but also rabbits outside in a hutch, guinea pigs upstairs, and even a duck in the basement. Her last dog, Austin, was her loving companion once all of her children were grown.
She collected "helpful hints" from family members that she intended to put together in a book and distribute. Christa had a collection of antique dolls that she lovingly cared for by carefully choosing authentic clothes for them, washing their clothes frequently, and displaying them thoughtfully.
Games were also a passion throughout Christa's life. She had a steady bridge group with friends in her neighborhood and played Canasta and other card games with her family. But her favorite game of all, Scrabble, was played with anyone willing, without concern of who won or lost…as long as her next word was "just helping the game."
A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held after the COVID-19 epidemic is over.
