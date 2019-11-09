|
Christian G. Beimel
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 8, 2019. He was born on Jan 13, 1921, the son of Margaret and Christian and was preceded in death by his older brother Ray and two sisters, Florence and Marge. Chris was raised on a farm in the hills of Mauston until he moved to Milwaukee in 1943 where he took a job at A.O. Smith and met his "Princess", Helen Schwab working in the shipping and receiving office. They were married May 19, 1945 and were together for 74 years until her death earlier this year. They had five children, Thomas (Judy), Sharyn, Christy (Bob), Patti (Lee) and Tim (Lori); 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Chris was an employee of American Motors for 30 years and was happily retired for over 40 years. He spent his retirement loving to be with his family. Visitation will be Fri. Nov. 15, 2019, from 1pm until the time of Mass at 4pm, all at St. Gabriel Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI 53033. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Thanks to all of our many friends for your kindness and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family will make donations to Chris's favorite charities.
"For the forgiveness of your sins, have a Jager"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019