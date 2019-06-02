Visser, Christian J. Age 48, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away, surrounded by family and friends, on May 19, 2019 after a brave, 2-year battle with brain cancer. Christian was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Visser, and his grandparents, Eleanor and John Visser. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Rose (Ehlinger) Visser, his sweet son, Liam Visser, his adoring doggie, Wilbur, his loving aunt and uncle, Vera and John Visser, his cousins, Juanita and Jason Guerrero, other cousins and family, his in-laws, Ellen and Raymond Ehlinger, and their children, who loved him as their own. Christian was born March 17, 1971. He graduated from Shorewood High School in Shorewood, WI. He married Rose Ehlinger of Wabeno, WI on October 6, 2001, and their son Liam, the joy of their life, was born on November 29, 2009. Christian was a kind, generous, easy-going person who often had a smile on his face. He worked over 20 years for Milwaukee County Parks and loved spending time outdoors, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his wife and son on their many trips to Chicago, Kohler, Sheboygan, and "up north". Christian loved rides with family and friends on his Harley Davidson before being diagnosed with brain cancer, which he unwaveringly fought up to his last breath. Heart-felt thanks for the loving care provided by the doctors/nurses/staff at Froedtert Hospital, the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center, Horizon Home Care and Hospice, and his team/family who were consistently by his side in his last weeks - Vera, John, Cindy, Juanita, and Jason. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Visser Family Fundraiser GoFundMe page, to help support Liam. A memorial service and celebration of Christian will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1100 N. Astor St. Milwaukee, WI 53202, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm.



