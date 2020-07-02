Christianne Koss

Christianne KossBorn to Eternal Life June 26th, 2020 at the age of 65. Proud Mother of Christopher (Dee Dee) and Michael Koss. Loving grandma of Annabelle Wedekind, Dylan and Jacob Koss. Dear sister of Rick (Carol) Koss. Life long friend of Sr. Bernie Palma, Claudia, Mike, the late Janet, Debbie and Joanne.A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday July 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (12130 W Center St, Wauwatosa, WI 53222) At 2 pm. Visitation will be held from 1 pm until time of Mass.Over the years Christianne was a large contributing force with her faith and the Appalachian Service Project. She was also a confidant and mentor with a number of groups where she used her strength to help others through their struggles.In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Chris' family and donations will be divided up amongst the multiple charities she contributed to.