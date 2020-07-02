1/
Christianne Koss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christianne Koss

Born to Eternal Life June 26th, 2020 at the age of 65. Proud Mother of Christopher (Dee Dee) and Michael Koss. Loving grandma of Annabelle Wedekind, Dylan and Jacob Koss. Dear sister of Rick (Carol) Koss. Life long friend of Sr. Bernie Palma, Claudia, Mike, the late Janet, Debbie and Joanne.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday July 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (12130 W Center St, Wauwatosa, WI 53222) At 2 pm. Visitation will be held from 1 pm until time of Mass.

Over the years Christianne was a large contributing force with her faith and the Appalachian Service Project. She was also a confidant and mentor with a number of groups where she used her strength to help others through their struggles.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Chris' family and donations will be divided up amongst the multiple charities she contributed to.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Memorial Mass
02:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved