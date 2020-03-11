Services
Paradise Memorial Funeral Home
7625 W. Appleton Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 461-8000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Christina Hope Johnson

Christina Hope Johnson passed away at Children's Hospital on 3/7/2020 at 5:05pm. The visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Paradise Memorial Funeral Home, 7625 W Appleton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, 53222, 414-461-8000, from 4-6pm. The funeral services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capital Drive, Brookfield, WI, 53005 on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The visitation will begin at 8:30am followed by services beginning at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask for your donations to either of the following organizations that so kindly supported Christina over the years. Donations to: Herma Heart Institute at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin or Downs Syndrome Association of Wisconsin.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
jsonline