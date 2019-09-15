Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Flowers
13235 W. Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Flowers
13235 W. Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Christina "Tina" Vana

Christina "Tina" Vana
Christina "Tina" Vana

West Allis - Entered God's loving arms on September 8, 2019, age 75. Preceded in death by her husband Larry Vana. Loving mother of Natalie (David) Singer, Debi (Gary) Hovila, Gary Hoffman, and Jenny Gonring. Proud grandmother of Kim and Dan Singer; Erik, Kayla, and Evan Hovila; Vivian and Tori Gonring. Further survived by siblings, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial Gathering at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Friday, October 18 from 1:30 PM, until the Service at 2:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation are appreciated.

Tina was a long-time, devoted parishioner of Holy Assumption Catholic Church, as well as a member and volunteer for the West Allis Senior Center.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
