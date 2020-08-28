Christine A. HadjinianPassed away unexpectedly and went home to the Lord on August 22, 2020 at the age of 57. Loving mother to Alanna and Samuel. She is survived by her former husband and friend for 35 years, Armen Hadjinian. Dear sister to Suzanne (Tom) Flesch, Brenda Lenzen and the late Robert Poe. Beloved daughter to Dorothy and the late Vance Poe. Further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date.