Christine A. Withers Notice
Withers, Christine A. (Nee Brylow) passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 61. Loving mother of Liz and Jason. Proud grandmother of Zachary, Samuel, and Luke. Daughter of Marie and the late Lawrence Brylow. Sister of Wade Brylow, the late Mark Brylow, Judy Gonzalez, Steven Brylow, and Kyle Brylow. Further survived by other family and friends. Visitation on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Memorial service at the funeral home on Monday at 12:00PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
