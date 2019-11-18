|
Christine Becker
Greendale - (Nee Weber) Age 70. Born into eternal life on November 16, 2019 while surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Josef for 43 beautiful years. Beloved mother of Anthony (Gina), Stephanie (Raimund) Ruzicka, and Josef (Melissa). Proud grandma of Katie, Dylan and Jeremiah. Dear sister of Anna (Joseph) Geller. Fond sister-in-law of Julie (the late Stefan) Venus. Further survived by additional family and friends. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. Private services.
