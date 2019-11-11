Resources
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the family she loved on Nov. 10, 2019. Beautiful wife and companion of Carlo for more than 62 years. Loving mother of Maria (Tom) VanDusen, Anthony (Laura), Carlo (Alissa Drew), and Gianna (Jose Rolon). Devoted and gorgeous grandma of Carly, Lindsey, Elise, Alex, Dayne, Grayson, Antonio, Cristina, Natalia, and Lorenzo. Dear sister of Diane Strozewski, Elroy Kretlow, and Debbie Walders. Preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Helen Kretlow, brother Edward, and sister Shirley Kopf.

Family and friends will gather at Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave. on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 12:00 Noon.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
