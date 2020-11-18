Christine CentenoSt. Francis - Went home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 79. Sister of Patricia Szulczewski. Sister in law of Mary Pehowski, Ronald Stys and George Johnson. Preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her sisters Marlene Stys and Roseann Johnson. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Christine loved fishing and watching the Green Bay Packers. She loved her coworkers so much that she continued working into her late 70's and earned the work title of "Mom".Visitation SATURDAY, November 21, 2020 at St. Augustine of Hippo Church, 2530 S. Howell Ave from 10:30-11:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery to follow.A special thank you to Denise and Betty for your assistance and care.