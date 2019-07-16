Resources
Murphy, Christine Chris M Christine Chris M Murphy, born on May 23, 1948 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Margaret and Elmer Murphy, passed away at age 71 on July 12, 2019. Christine was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Murphy. She is survived by her son, Dan Murphy; daughter-in-law, Jamie; grandchildren, Owen, Stella and Madeline. Chris enjoyed her 32 years of work at We-Energies as a Computer Programmer before retiring in 2013. After high school, Chris moved to Honolulu, where she lived throughout her 20's. Her ashes will be scattered in her beloved Hawaii. Services will be private.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2019
