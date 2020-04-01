|
Christine E. O'Neil
New Berlin - (nee Koszyczarek)
Joined her Lord and her beloved husband, Lawrence, in Heaven on March, 28, 2020. Loving mother of Mary (Mike Olson), Michael and Daniel (Robin) O'Neil, Kathy (Gary) Warnke and Karen (Brad Bartelt) Haack. Cherished grandmother of 11. Adored great-grandmother of 9. Great-Great grandmother of 1. Sister of Robert (Jane) Kosharek. Special friend of Donna Schultek. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial held privately. Christine will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
In memory of Christine, please wear your favorite pair of shoes today.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020