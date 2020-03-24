Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Bova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine H. "Christy" Bova


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine H. "Christy" Bova Notice
Christine H. Bova "Christy"

Milwaukee - Entered into the loving arms of Jesus and Mary on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 73 years. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore and Phyllis (nee Ballas) Bova. Loving sister of Agnes (the late Henry) Ulezelski, Mary Ann (the late Peter I.) Bellante, and Joseph S. (Mary) Bova. Further survived by niece Annette (Todd) St. Martin, nephew Anthony (friend Dawn) Ulezelski, nephew Nicholas (Diane) Ulezelski, niece Eileen (Steve) Clark, and niece Kara (Ed) Kim. Further survived by other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

The family wishes to thank the following for their dedication, love and support: Patti Westphal and staff of White Birch Terrace; Irinia and Stacy, Family Care; Maple Ridge staff; Aurora St. Lukes South and St. Lukes Hospital staff; and Aurora Hospice Care staff.

Due to the recent governor's order, A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL FOR CHRISTY WIILL BE CELEBRATED AT A LATER DATE. Memorials under Christy's name may be directed to the Xavierian Missionary Fathers, 4500 Xavier Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline