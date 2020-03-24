|
|
Christine H. Bova "Christy"
Milwaukee - Entered into the loving arms of Jesus and Mary on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 73 years. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore and Phyllis (nee Ballas) Bova. Loving sister of Agnes (the late Henry) Ulezelski, Mary Ann (the late Peter I.) Bellante, and Joseph S. (Mary) Bova. Further survived by niece Annette (Todd) St. Martin, nephew Anthony (friend Dawn) Ulezelski, nephew Nicholas (Diane) Ulezelski, niece Eileen (Steve) Clark, and niece Kara (Ed) Kim. Further survived by other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank the following for their dedication, love and support: Patti Westphal and staff of White Birch Terrace; Irinia and Stacy, Family Care; Maple Ridge staff; Aurora St. Lukes South and St. Lukes Hospital staff; and Aurora Hospice Care staff.
Due to the recent governor's order, A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL FOR CHRISTY WIILL BE CELEBRATED AT A LATER DATE. Memorials under Christy's name may be directed to the Xavierian Missionary Fathers, 4500 Xavier Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020