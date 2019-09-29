|
|
Christine J. Busalacchi
Sussex - Age 87 years. Friday, September 20, 2019. Loving mother of Marie (Jeffrey) Thieme and Mark (Susan) Scaduto. Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 30 at St. James Catholic Church W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls from 10 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Final rest Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. For further information please see funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019