Christine Kurnik-Roch
Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Loving wife of Martin Roch. Loving mother of Jon Ross. Grandma of 2 grandchildren. Dear sister of Elizabeth and Marion. Also loved by other family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.