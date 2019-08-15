Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Weiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine L. Weiler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine L. Weiler Notice
Weiler, Christine L. (Nee Serfoss) Our Earth Angel has received her wings. Chris passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on Tuesday, August 13 at the age of 69. Loving mother of Lisa Brennan, Jeffery Brennan, and Judy (Matthew) Rosploch. Adored grandmother of Amanda (Michael) Hall, Thomas (Allison) Kelley, Andrew Rosploch, and Ayden Rosploch. Dearest great-grandmother of Rylee and Reese. Beloved sister of Phyllis and John Michael. Dear companion of Richard Pendzich. Preceded in death by her parents Frances and Phillip Serfoss. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, August 17 starting at 12PM until time of service at 2PM. "We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in Heaven."

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline