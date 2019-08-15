|
Weiler, Christine L. (Nee Serfoss) Our Earth Angel has received her wings. Chris passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on Tuesday, August 13 at the age of 69. Loving mother of Lisa Brennan, Jeffery Brennan, and Judy (Matthew) Rosploch. Adored grandmother of Amanda (Michael) Hall, Thomas (Allison) Kelley, Andrew Rosploch, and Ayden Rosploch. Dearest great-grandmother of Rylee and Reese. Beloved sister of Phyllis and John Michael. Dear companion of Richard Pendzich. Preceded in death by her parents Frances and Phillip Serfoss. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, August 17 starting at 12PM until time of service at 2PM. "We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in Heaven."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019