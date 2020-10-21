Or Copy this URL to Share

Christine Leflore Baldwin



Christine Leflore Baldwin passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at the age of 63 surrounded by her beloved children, daughter, Minx Alexis Gotti and son L. Patrick Leflore.



Home Going Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church; 2345 North 18th Street, In state: 10 am-11am Funeral 11am Visitation Friday, October 23, from 4pm-7pm held in the chapel of:



Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53216 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"









