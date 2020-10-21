1/1
Christine Leflore Baldwin
Christine Leflore Baldwin

Christine Leflore Baldwin passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at the age of 63 surrounded by her beloved children, daughter, Minx Alexis Gotti and son L. Patrick Leflore.

Home Going Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church; 2345 North 18th Street, In state: 10 am-11am Funeral 11am Visitation Friday, October 23, from 4pm-7pm held in the chapel of:

Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53216 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"




MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home
OCT
24
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
OCT
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home
4217 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53216
(414) 445 3700
