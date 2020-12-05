Christine M. KrausFound peace on December 3, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Loving mother of Audrianna Kraus and grandmother of Layla. Dear sister of Barbara (Joe) Saiia, Robert (Cindy) Kraus, the late Mark (Pam) Kraus, the late Michael Kraus, Scott (Elaine) Kraus and the late Stacy Kraus. Further survived by her aunts Carol Wenzler and Luciann Niebler-Spare, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A Memorial gathering will be held at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield on Thursday, December 10 from 4-7 PM.