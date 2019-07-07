|
Reed, Christine M. Born to life on January 3, 1947, to the late George and Shirley (nee Caughlin) Kesery. Born to eternal life on June 30, 2019, at the age of 72, and is now reunited with her beloved late husband, Jay L. Reed. Dear sister of Russell (Mary Smith) Kesery, the late Jani Goodrum, and Michael Kesery. Cherished friend of Sue Ellen Christman, Josie Neff, Pat Bubacy, and Mike Beno. Further survived by other friends, relatives, and her cute and loving rescue dog, Lucy. Christine served for many years as the Senior Executive Secretary to the Editor of the Milwaukee Journal. She made life-long friends there over the years, and enjoyed her time as part of the "Journal family." Private interment will take place at Wood National Cemetery, where Christine will be laid to rest, and be together forever with her husband Jay. In honor of the years that she spent volunteering there, memorials in Christine's name may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208 or to the Jay Reed Conservation Scholarship, UW-SP, College of Natural Resources, c/o UWSP Foundation, 2100 Main St., Suite 134, Stevens Point, WI 54481. Special thanks to Dr. Jin Yu and the staff at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee, for the compassionate and professional care that Christine received.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019