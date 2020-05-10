Christine Mary PetersonMilwaukee - (Nee Czarra)Amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother, aunt, friend, Visiting Nurse, volunteer and caretaker to anyone in need. Chris fought valiantly the past two years and especially the last few months with a recently diagnosed brain tumor. She was our true north, always finding reasons for family & friends to gather and providing an overabundance of glorious food and a warm welcome to any newcomers.Married for over 58 years to Carl Arthur Peterson, her love, her rock, her travel companion, her road warrior, her cookie taster, her sparing partner, her handsome Swede, her advocate, her tender caretaker, her everything.Beloved mother to Amy Lynn Peterson Kaiser, Terry Allan Peterson (deceased 1995) and Jacqueline Ann Peterson Fuhrman.Cherished grandmother of seven magnificent young adults, Jacob Carl Fuhrman, Eli Charles Fuhrman, Olivia Grace Fuhrman, Justin Allan Peterson, Jessica Leigh Peterson, Wade Richard Kaiser and Ava Christine Kaiser, who will miss her beyond measure.A celebration of life will take place later this year once circumstances allow. Until that time, please feel free to raise a glass in her honor.