Marciniak-Stueckle, Christine R. Passed away suddenly on 15 Apr. 2019 in Ludwigsburg Germany, while on Easter holiday with her husband Wolfgang Stueckle and her beautiful children Kendra (9) and Jacob (6). Born on 23 Sept. 1972 to David and MaryClaire Marciniak in Cudahy Wisconsin. Sister of Michael (Brenda) and Joseph Marciniak. Aunt of Kathryn, Erica, Ryan and Troy Marciniak. Beloved by uncles, aunts, cousins and other relatives and friends worldwide. Most recently she lived in Aspendale Garden, Australia (Melborne). Chris was a 1990 grad of St. Francis High School, Marquette University (BSBA), Coursera in Cambridge, UK (PC ESL) and Melbourne University (MSST). She taught ESL in USA, Poland, Germany, India and most recently at Monash College in Australia. She was planning to teach in China this summer. She was active in the Democrats Abroad. Chris's smile, wit and personality will be missed by all. Visitation on Saturday May 25th, 2019 at 10AM at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 12012 W. North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI. A funeral service will follow at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019