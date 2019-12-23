Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
HOLY NAME OF JESUS CHURCH
1122 West Hayes Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
HOLY NAME OF JESUS CHURCH
1122 West Hayes Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Milwaukee - Passed away suddenly on December 22, 2019 at the age of 33. Dear daughter of Lydia and Henry (Anna) Rusak. Friend of Bogdan. Girlfriend of Tony. Goddaughter of Mariola and Robert. She is further survived by other relatives and friends here and in Poland. Christine was an accountant at Banner Welder. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28th at 10:00 A.M. at HOLY NAME OF JESUS CHURCH 1122 West Hayes Ave. Milwaukee. Visitation at CHURCH from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
