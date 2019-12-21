Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
MT. LEBANON EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
4809 N. 60th St.
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
MT. LEBANON EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
4809 N. 60th St.
Muskego - (Nee Faust) Age 86, Peacefully entered into Eternal Life on December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Josef Tschintschak. Loving mother of Hilda (Peter) Aschenbrenner and Lori (Michael) Cluppert. Dearest Oma of Amy (Kris) Aschenbrenner-Lind, Renee (Robert) Kurka and Christa Cluppert. Christine is preceded in death by her beloved husband Josef, sisters Katherina (Josef) Kautmann, Elizabeth (Peter) Reeck, Eva (Henry) Krimpelbein and brother Jacob (Pauline) Faust. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Christine was a loving Oma and loved by all. The family would like to thank the Muskego Regency for the 8 wonderful years she lived there.

Visitation Friday, January 3 at MT. LEBANON EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4809 N. 60th St. (corner of 60th and Hampton) from 9:30 AM until time of service 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Lebanon Ev. Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29, 2019
